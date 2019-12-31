Police granted more time to question Peterborough terror suspect - second man bailed

Police have been granted more time to question a terrorist suspect who was arrested in Peterborough, while a second man from the city has been bailed.

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command along with colleagues from the Counter Terrorism Policing North West unit and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit CTP arrested five men yesterday morning (Monday) at addresses in north London, Manchester and Peterborough.

Two of the men were 19-year-olds from Peterborough, with one arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism, and another on suspicion of encouraging terrorism.

The Met said today that a warrant of further detention was applied for and granted at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, meaning four of the men can be detained up until January 6, 2020.

This includes the man from Peterborough arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

The other man arrested in the city has been bailed “to a date in late January 2020,” the Met said.

Searches remain ongoing at a number of addresses in Peterborough, Manchester and north London.

The arrests were part of a pre-planned operation and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public in relation to this, the Met said.

The arrests are also not linked to the attack at Fishmongers’ Hall in London on November 29, nor the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Those arrested include a 21-year-old man arrested in Manchester and two men aged 22 and 23 arrested in north London, all on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism under Section 40(1)(b) Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000.

The addresses in Peterborough where the arrests were made, and where searches are being carried out, have not been disclosed.

Enquiries continue.