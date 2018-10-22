Police given more time to question Peterborough murder suspect as post-mortem is due to determine cause of death

Police in Peterborough have been given more time to question an 18-year-old woman after she was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to Oakdale Avenue in Peterborough at 7.10am yesterday (21 October) by the ambulance service following reports of concern for a man in a parked car.



The man, who is in his 20s, was confirmed dead a short while later and has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

The scene in Oakdale Avenue yesterday morning. Photo: Terry Harris

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious and an 18-year-old woman from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers have this morning been given an extra 12 hours to question the woman and she remains at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

A post-mortem to establish the cause of death is due to take place at Peterborough City Hospital this morning.

The man, named to the Peterborough Telegraph locally as a 23-year-old man of Eastern European descent, is still to be formally identifed.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who has any information about this death and particularly anyone who saw or heard any disturbance in the Oakdale Avenue area between 5am and 7am today."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 93 of 21 October or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org