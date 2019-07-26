Police find drugs worth £25,000 at Huntingdon cannabis farm

Police have raided a cannabis farm filled with £25,000 worth of drugs.

Officers searched the site in Brington Gorse near Huntingdon, where they found 45 plants and dried cannabis, which was ready to be sold, on an unoccupied plot.

No arrests have been made but an investigation into the factory is ongoing.

PC Josh Ives said: “Today’s find represents significant disruption to organised crime and a serious dent in their pockets.

“It is yet another example of how the public are often our eyes and ears and information from them is vital in our efforts to tackle drugs. If you suspect drug-related activity please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Officers from the Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) executed a separate warrant at an address in Church Road, Wentworth yesterday morning.

Approximately six large cannabis plants were discovered with a potential street value of between £1,680 and £5,040.

A 24-year-old man from Wentworth was voluntarily interviewed at the scene and claimed the cannabis was his and that it was for his own personal use.

He was handed a conditional caution for producing a class B drug – with conditions to pay a fine and that the cannabis and growing equipment be forfeited and destroyed.

Reports can be made by calling 101 or online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org