Police dispersed a planned street race in Peterborough on Sunday evening.

Officers dispersed the racers who had gathered at Royce Road in Fengate, a popular spot for the ‘drag-style’ contests.

Police had earlier in the day put out a message on social media stating: “We are aware of a potential car cruise/organised street racing occurring in Peterborough tonight. Please report any sightings to 101. Officers will be out and can utilise Dispersal Powers if required.”