Police discovered cannabis in a car being driven in a bus lane in Peterborough.

At about 7.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 20) officers stopped a vehicle in Hodgson Avenue, Werrington, which had been spotted not long before in a bus lane.

Cannabis discovered by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

An 18-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.