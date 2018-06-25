Police deny Peterborough has gang problem after teens attacked by large groups of youths

Police have denied gangs are behind the recent attacks on three teenage girls who were rounded on by a large group of youths.

Two 15-year-olds were kicked, punched and had their heads stamped on in an unprovoked attack by 15 to 20 youths by the St Augustine’s Church cemetery, Oundle Road, last Wednesday.

Cathedral Square

The assault came four days after a 16-year-old was left battered in a city centre attack which involved up to 40 youths.

But asked again today if the two gang incidents were linked, Cambridgeshire police stated “there is no issue of ‘gangs’ in Peterborough,” adding: “There have been some incidents recently involving groups of youths, however, there is nothing to link them at this stage. Investigations are ongoing.”

The Oundle Road, Woodston, attack saw the 15-year-olds targeted at around 8pm, with the attack reportedly filmed by one of the group of teenagers.

A relation of one of the victims said the girl and a friend were picked on by 15 to 20 teenagers, with one carrying a crowbar, and that only the intervention of two strangers saved the girls from serious injuries.

Oundle Road outside St Augustine's Church

The family member said her relation was accused of giving one of the youths a dirty look, even though she had never met any of them before. She added: “They were surrounded by 15 to 20 teenagers. Her friend’s head was pulled down to the floor so she tried to help her, but her head was then grabbed and stamped on.

“The couple jumped out of the car and scared the teenagers off - it would have been a hell of a lot of worse if they had not.

“Both of the girls were crying and very scared and this has probably ruined the summer for them.

“They had never seen them before in their lives.”

The city centre attack started near McDonald’s in Queensgate before ending up with a fight outside the magistrates’ court, with the victim losing some of her hair.

Anyone with information on either attack should call police on 101.