Police crack down on Cambridgeshire’s uninsured drivers

Police are clamping down on uninsured drivers after more than 1,700 motorists were caught last year.

The operation will take place this week, and during the campaign police will check passing vehicles’ registration plates to check they are insured and will also be checking if the driver is insured to drive that vehicle.

In 2018 1,729 tickets were issued to motorists for driving without insurance in Cambridgeshire.

Motorists are also being reminded that even if the vehicle itself is insured, if they are not correctly insured to drive it, they could get penalised.

Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “Officers across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire are focused on ensuring uninsured drivers are caught and dealt with appropriately.

“We would like to remind motorists that motor insurance is compulsory under the Road Traffic Act. Driving without insurance on a road or in a public place is Illegal and will not be tolerated on our roads.

“Having valid motor insurance is more than a legal requirement - it is designed to protect victims of road traffic collisions by providing them with financial compensation.

“The consequences of driving without insurance are significant and we want to remind the public that it is a risk simply not worth taking.”

Motorists caught driving without insurance will receive a minimum £300 fixed penalty notice and six points on their licence.

Vehicles will be seized and potentially crushed or sold at auction. Uninsured drivers can also be referred to court where they face an unlimited fine and a driving ban.

Last year 132,804 uninsured vehicles were seized across the UK. To check if a vehicle is insured visit www.askMID.com

To report an uninsured driver, call the Insurance Fraud Bureau on 0800 422 0421 or online at www.insurancefraudbureau.org/report.