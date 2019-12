A police cordon was put up after a man was found unconscious with head injuries in the Deepings.

Lincolnshire Police put the cordon up in Manor Way, Deeping St James, after being called at 6.32am on Sunday.

Forensics officers were spotted at the scene, while a man in his 50s was taken to hospital where he remains.

A police spokeswoman said: “We have carried out investigations and a cordon was in place at the location where the man was found. This incident is not being treated at suspicious.”