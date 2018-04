Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of an incident in Peterborough this morning, Wednesday April 4.

Officers have cordoned off a stretch of St John's Street in Peterborough, including Bal's General Store and a former takeaway.

Police were called at 7.25am with reports that a man had been assaulted by two others in St John’s Street.

Officers are at the scene and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

