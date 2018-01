Police and scene of crime officers have cordoned off a property in Yaxley this evening, Friday January 12.

Officers are investigating following an incident in Whitney Drive, Yaxley, located on the new Persimmon homes development New Horizons.

Police at a property in Whitney Drive. Photo: Terry Harris

Cambridgeshire Police have not released further details as to the nature of this serious incident at this time, but have been asked for comment.

VIDEO UPDATE: Police investigate unexplained sudden death in Yaxely





