Police cordon off church in Chatteris after human remains are discovered in cemetery

Detectives are investigating after human remains were found outside a church last night

The bones were discovered on a pathway at St Paul and St Peter in Chatteris, on Monday August 20.

It's not known how they came to be there but they have since been identified as human.

Carbon dating tests are now taking place to establish how old the remains are.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called to reports that bones had been found near a pathway in the cemetery of the Church of St Paul and St Peter.

“Scenes of crime officers have attended the location.

"The bones have been identified as human and tests are being carried out to establish their age.”