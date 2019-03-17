Police cordon lifted after Peterborough bomb scare

The police cordon has finally been lifted after yesterday’s bomb scare in Peterborough.

The emergency services, including the bomb disposal unit, were in New Road, Woodston, throughout yesterday afternoon and evening (Saturday, March 16) after reports of a suspicious package,

The bomb disposal unit in New Road

Marked and unmarked police cars and fire crews were also in attendance, with a large police cordon up near the Army Reserve Centre from the early afternoon.

A white tent was also put up and some residents were evacuated from their homes.

Residents caught up in the incident were offered refuge in the Belsize Community Centre in Celta Road.

Police tweeted at around midnight this morning that the cordon has been lifted.

The police cordon in New Road, which has now been lifted

No further details have been disclosed at this time.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire police again this morning.

