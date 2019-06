Part of a Peterborough shopping precinct has been cordoned off by police this morning.

Officers have taped off an area of the Parnwell Centre at the One Stop Shop.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman sai: “Police were called this morning at 12.12am to reports of a burglary at the One Stop store in Parnwell Local Centre, Peterborough.

“Officers have attended and a scene has been put in place while investigations are ongoing.”