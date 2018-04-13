Police cordon at Peterborough Prison as officers deal with 'ongoing incident'

Police have set up a cordon around Peterborough Prison this evening, Friday, to deal with an "ongoing incident."

A police spokesman was not able to confirm at this time what had happened, but multiple units are at the scene and officers told the Peterborough Telegraph it was an "ongoing incident at this time."

The bomb disposal unit is also in attendance and a member of that team has made his way towards the prison in a protective suit according to our contact at the scene.

Eyewitnesses at the scene say the incident seems to be led by the RAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team

