Police cordon at Peterborough bomb scare expected to be lifted overnight as officers work ‘tirelessly’

A police cordon put in place in New Road, Woodston, following a bomb scare should be lifted this evening.

The emergency services, including the bomb disposal unit, have been in New Road, Woodston, throughout the afternoon and evening (Saturday, March 16) after reports of a suspicious package,

RAF Bomb disposal called after reports of a suspicious package.. New Road, Peterborough Saturday 16 March 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Marked and unmarked police cars and fire crews are also in attendance, with a large police cordon up near the Army Reserve Centre since the early afternoon.

A white tent has also been put up, it has been reported, with some residents also said to have been evacuated.

A police spokesman said this afternoon: “A multi-agency contingency is in place. The road will remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen.”

Residents caught up in the incident have been offered refuge in the Belsize Community Centre.

Police have now issued a second statement this evening (10.40pm): “We anticipate that the street will be reopened this evening. However, we have no definitive time yet. Rest assured officers are working tirelessly to expedite this process.

“If you require medication or similar items urgently, you are kindly asked to report to a police officer on the cordon who will facilitate this to you.”

RELATED

Residents caught up in Peterborough bomb scare use community centre as refuge

Bomb squad called as Peterborough road cordoned off for hours due to suspicious package