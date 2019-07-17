Police continue search for suspects in Peterborough stabbing

Police are continuing to search for two suspects in relation to a stabbing in Peterborough yesterday.

Armed police and the police helicopter were called at 2.20pm on Tuesday with reports of violence involving three people in Tyesdale, Bretton.

Police helicopter

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and the victim, a man, was taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound.

The police helicopter was seen landing in Bretton Park.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said yesterday: “The police helicopter is in the area as officers search for two suspects, who are described as a white man, wearing a dark blue top, black shorts and black trainers and a black man with a ponytail, white t-shirt and blue jeans.”

Asked for an update this morning, a police spokesman said: “There is no further update available at the moment, the investigation is still ongoing.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 237 of July 16, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

