Police confirm Peterborough dispersal order issued due to Halloween anti-social behaviour

Have your say

Police have confirmed that a dispersal order placed in Peterborough last night was largely due to incidents relating to Halloween.

The order ran from 9.20pm last night (Wednesday, October 31) until 5am this morning and covered large parts of the city including Hampton, Dogsthorpe, Westwood, Longthorpe and Fletton.

The map of the dispersal order. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A post on the Policing Peterborough Facebook page said the order had been implemented due to a “rise in incidents and anti-social behaviour” that evening.

The Peterborough Telegraph contacted Cambridgeshire police this morning for further details.

A police spokesman confirmed the dispersal order was “as a result of disorder and anti-social behaviour, mostly relating to Halloween”.

However, he said he did not have any further details on specific incidents which had occurred.

RELATED

Dispersal order in Peterborough due to rise in anti-social behaviour