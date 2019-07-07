Police confirm one arrest in relation to incidents in Market Deeping

Police have confirmed they have made one arrest in relation to a number of incidents in Market Deeping.

Residents in the Market Deeping area have told the Peterborough Telegraph that they are in ‘lockdown’ following a series of incidents in the town.

Residents claimed the incidents, which include threats of violence, children being chased and shopping stolen, are linked to some members of a group of travellers that have moved into the area.

One resident told the Peterborough Telegraph: “There have been numerous problems. Children and young girls have been chased and some areas are virtually in lockdown with parents keeping their children indoors they are so worried about what has been happening.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are supporting Cambridgeshire Police in reports of criminal activity over the last three days in Market Deeping.

“We are taking robust action and plan to increase police presence in the area.

“One person has already been arrested (in connection with this) and several items, believed to have been stolen, have been seized.

“Enquires are on-going and we are encouraging anyone with any information to contact us on 101.

“The council has served notice on the travellers to leave the site.”