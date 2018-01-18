Police commissioner says police are ‘monitoring’ crime situation in Ortons

Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite has said he will meet councillors over crime concerns in the Ortons - but officers will have to prioritise serious offenders.

Last week The Peterborough Telegraph revealed councillors had raised concerns over car crime in the area, saying the neighbourhood had become ‘lawless’ at night. Some councillors said residents had ‘lost faith in police.’

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said they were ‘monitoring the situation’ but because of resource issues had to prioritise more serious crime.

Today Mr Ablewhite said: “I am aware of the concerns of residents living in the Ortons and will be meeting with Councillor Elsey to discuss how we can best deal with these issues in the very near future. I would like to reassure people that the police will continue to monitor the situation and remind people to ensure they take measures to keep their vehicles secure.

“The Constabulary recently signed off a new local policing model which will go some way to increasing resources on the frontline. However at this time of unprecedented demand for the service the police do have to make difficult decisions and respond to more serious crimes where people are at significant risk of threat or harm.”

More: Residents in crime hot-spot lose faith in police