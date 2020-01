Police have issued a CCTV appeal following an incident of criminal damage in Bourne.

Lincolnshire Police want to speak to the person pictured as they may have information about criminal damage in the Falcon Way area at 8.14pm on December 17.

The person police wish to speak to

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime number 19000677644, or by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the crime number in the subject box.