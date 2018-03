Police were called to a 'suspicious incident' at Poundland in Bretton yesterday afternoon, Thursday March 15.

Police received a call at 4.37pm yesterday reporting a suspicious incident that had happened at Poundland, in Bretton, earlier.

It was reported that a woman had tried to coax a child towards her, away from the parents.

After reports on social media a police spokesman confirmed officers did attend but said no offences were revealed.