Police called to sudden death of man in Welland

Police were called to Redmile Walk in Welland following reports of a sudden death of a man.

Officers were called out on Friday night and were seen making door-to-door enquiries on Friday and Saturday.

Police news

One eye-witness said there were five police cars at the scene.

However, the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at about 9.30pm on Friday night (August 30) with reports of the sudden death of a 49-year-old man in Redmile Walk, Welland, Peterborough.

“The death is being treated as non-suspicious and has been passed to the coroner.”