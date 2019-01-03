Police called to Peterborough street after weapon fired

Police were called to a Peterborough street after a ‘firearm was discharged’ in the middle of the night.

Officers arrived at Welbourne, Werrington at 12.20am today (Thursday) following reports of the incident.

A police spokesman said no-one was injured, and said the ‘investigation was ongoing.’

Scenes of crime officers were seen in the street this morning as police searched for evidence.

The spokesman added: “We believe this to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.