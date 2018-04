Police were called to Asda in Peterborough this morning after a member of staff was allegedly assaulted.

The man alleged to have carried out the assault was reported to be refusing to leave the store, according to a police spokeswoman.

A police car at Asda

The assault was described as minor.

Two police vans and a police car were called to the store off Bourges Boulevard at just after 10am this morning.

The vehicles were seen arriving at 11am but the vans departed soon afterwards.