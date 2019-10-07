Police break up Peterborough house party fight before seizing drugs, knife and fake bank notes

Police raided a house party in Stanground on Friday night where they uncovered drugs, fake bank notes and a knife.

Officers were called out just before midnight to reports of “about 50 youths arguing and a smaller number fighting” in Roma Road, Stanground.

Items uncovered by police at the house party. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Many of the party-goers fled when officers arrived, while one was found with minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment, according to a Cambridgeshire police spokesman.

The knife was found hidden behind the garden shed.

Police said: “In the hands of a drunk teenager this could easily have been fatal.”

No arrests were made.