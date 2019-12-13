Police bid to make Peterborough city centre a safe place this Christmas

A police operation has been launched to tackle crime in Peterborough city centre.

PC Jason Mitchell, who leads the operation, said: “The operation has been set up in response to concerns of drug use and dealing, violence and anti-social behaviour in the centre of Peterborough.

“The work aims to provide a more visible policing presence, while tackling concerns from the public and our partner agencies, ultimately making it a safer and more enjoyable place for our communities to be.”

As part of the operation, a day of action was held on Monday (9 December) alongside Peterborough City Council.

It saw Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and council workers spend the morning visiting rough sleepers and engaging with them, signposting them to local support services.

Information was also passed to Peterborough City Council in relation to three incidents of street drinking in an area covered by a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), as well as a number of fixed penalty notices being issued for breaches of a PSPO. One man was also issued a court summons for persistent breaches of the city centre PSPO.

Laura Kelsey, senior prevention and enforcement officer for Peterborough City Council, said: “We regularly work in partnership with the police to tackle quality of life issues across the city.

“This day of action was a good opportunity to manage anti-social behaviour within the city centre and provide reassurance that our agencies are committed to supporting those in need, as well as improving the quality of life in the city centre to make it a clean and safe place to live, work and visit.”

Police officers also spent the day gathering intelligence, as well as carrying out stop-searches; a total of 23 intelligence items were collated and 10 stop-searches conducted which resulted in six positive finds. Five of these were dealt with by way of a community resolution and one man, 29-year-old Mussa Embalo, was charged with possession of a knife in a public place. Embalo, of Oundle Road, has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 9 January.

Whilst officers were in the area of Broadway, they spotted a man who was wanted in connection with a burglary. He was arrested and later charged with theft from The Bull Hotel. Neil Simpson, (32), of Arundle Road, Werrington, has also been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 9 January.

Work will continue to tackle these issues in the city centre, if you have information about crime such as drug dealing, anti-social behaviour or possession of weapons please report it to us online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 to speak with an operator.