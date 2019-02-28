Police attend Fiona Onasanya’s house in Peterborough due to large media presence

Police were called to the house of Fiona Onasanya in Peterborough yesterday afternoon due to the large media presence.

Photographers from the national newspapers have been waiting outside the city MP’s house since Tuesday when she was released from prison. Reporters have also been present.

Police attending the house of Fiona Onasanya. Photo: Terry Harris

The Peterborough Telegraph knocked on her door on Tuesday and left a note but has not returned since.

The high media presence is linked to the fact Ms Onasanya has yet to comment publicly since her release from prison, despite repeated requests from the Peterborough Telegraph, and has never spoken about her conviction.

The independent MP left HMP Bronzefield in Surrey after serving four weeks of a three month prison sentence for perverting the course of justice.

Ms Onasanya had been found unanimously guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey of lying about who was driving her Nissan Micra when it was caught speeding in Thorney in July 2017, shortly after she had been elected.

Police were at the house this morning where photographers were again present, but officers found no problems.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of concern for a person’s welfare yesterday afternoon. Officers attended the address this morning but did not find any issues.”