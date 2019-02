Police are attempting to reunite owners with items stolen from vehicles in Peterborough.

The items pictured are believed to have been stolen from vehicles in the Eastfield Road area.

Items the police want to reunite with their owners

However, as the items have not been reported stolen police have not yet managed to return them to their owners.

Anyone who believes the items are theirs should call 101 quoting 35/9403/19.

