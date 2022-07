Emergency services are at the scene of a ‘serious’ collision involving a quad bike near Bourne.

Lincolnshire Police said the incident happened on the A151 between Bourne and Edenham.

The road is closed while the emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area

A spokesman for the police advised motorists to avoid the area ‘for the next few hours’ at least.

There is no information about any injuries suffered in the incident.