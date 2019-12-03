Police ask Peterborough residents for illegal driving hotspots ahead of ‘traffic operation’ in the city

Have your say

Police are asking Peterborough residents for the best places to target drivers breaking the law as they prepare to conduct a “small scale traffic operation” in the city.

Writing on Facebook, Cambridgeshire police said officers will be “targeting a range of motoring offences” tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday).

The force said: “The location(s) are not being disclosed yet but we are always open to ideas.”

Offences which will be targeted will include careless driving, drivers using their phones and drink drivers.

Anyone wanting to make a suggestion is asked to send a private message on the Policing Peterborough Facebook page.