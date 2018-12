Have your say

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Peterborough last month.

A 20-year-old man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital after he was stabbed three times on Saturday, 24 November, at his home in Padholme Road.

Samiullah Abdulkheel

Officers would like to speak to 19-year-old Samiullah Abdulkheel in connection with the incident.

Anybody who knows Abdulkheel’s whereabouts should contact police by dialing 999, quoting 35/47310/18.