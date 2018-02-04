Police appeal to trace missing girl believed to be in Peterborough area

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing teenage girl.

Chloe Smith (16) was last seen in London on Friday (February 2) but is believed to be in the Peterborough area.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are urging Chloe to get in touch to confirm she is ok.

Chloe is described as white, slim, 5’5”, with shoulder length black hair with a fringe, brown eyes and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing dark blue jogging bottoms, a grey polo neck jumper, a black jacket with fur on the hood and sleeve cuffs and brown Timberland style boots.

Anyone with information about Chloe’s whereabouts should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.