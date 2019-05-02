Police appeal to trace man wanted in connection with Cambridgeshire burglaries who absconded from prison

Police are appealing for information to trace a man on the run from prison - who is also wanted over burglaries in Cambridgeshire

Jason Sufi, aged 39, absconded from HMP Springhill in Grendon Underwood, Buckinghamshire, on Wednesday, 20 February at about 1.15pm.

Sufi is white, about 5ft 6ins tall with olive skin, dark hair and with a medium build.

When he was last seen he was wearing a light blue tracksuit with socks over the bottoms.

Sufi is serving a nine year indeterminate sentence for burglary, false imprisonment and robbery.

He is also wanted in connection with burglaries in Oxfordshire, Kent, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire and Wiltshire since he absconded.

He may have travelled across the UK.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Wilson, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Since Sufi absconded from HMP Springhill, he is now wanted in connection with burglaries which occurred throughout the south of England.

“He may have travelled elsewhere across the UK, so we would like to speak to anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts.

“If you see him, do not approach him, but call 999 quoting reference 43190054895.

“If you have any other information which could help us locate him, please call 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”