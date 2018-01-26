Police appeal to trace man wanted for car crime in Peterborough

Have your say

Peterborough police have launched an appeal to catch a man thought to be behind a spate of car crimes in Peterborough

Officers are keen to locate Paul Priestley in connection with the offences across Peterborough - many of which have taken place in the Ortons and Hampton area - over the past few months.

Priestley is described as approximately 5' 8", of a slim build with light brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.