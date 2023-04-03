News you can trust since 1948
Police appeal to speak to man after 16-year-old boy punched in the face in Stamford

A 16-year-old boy suffered minor in the attack.

By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read

Police in Lincolnshire are appealing to identify a man who can help them with their enquiries following an assault on a 16-year-old boy.

Between 8pm and 8.30pm on Monday 20 March, a 16-year-old boy was walking through Stamford Recreational Park when he was punched in the face and the back of the head by another man."

The boy sustained minor injuries.10

Police are attempting to speak to this man after an attack in Stamford.
The man is described as having a medium build, a dark-coloured beard, bald and is approximately five feet ten inches to six foot.

He was believed to be walking with a black dog, possibly a Labrador, at the time of the incident.

If you know who he is or if you have any other information that can assist the investigation, contact PC Emma Hazley by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 462 of 20 March in the subject line.