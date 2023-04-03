Police in Lincolnshire are appealing to identify a man who can help them with their enquiries following an assault on a 16-year-old boy.

Between 8pm and 8.30pm on Monday 20 March, a 16-year-old boy was walking through Stamford Recreational Park when he was punched in the face and the back of the head by another man."

The boy sustained minor injuries.10

Police are attempting to speak to this man after an attack in Stamford.

The man is described as having a medium build, a dark-coloured beard, bald and is approximately five feet ten inches to six foot.

He was believed to be walking with a black dog, possibly a Labrador, at the time of the incident.

