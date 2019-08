Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted woman from Stamford.

Mary Jane Jones from Stamford failed to attend Lincoln Magistrates Court on August 9.

She is wanted in connection with a common assault, being drunk and disorderly, handling stolen goods, shop theft, outraging public decency, a dangerous dog offence and begging.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.