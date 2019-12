Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man from Stamford.

Simon Middleton (40) is wanted for breaching a restraining order.

Middleton is also known as Simon Price.

If you see him, or know where he is, please contact Lincolnshire police in one of the following ways:

• By calling 101

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk

• You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org