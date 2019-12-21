Police appeal to find pet owner after dog bite in woods

Police are appealing to find the owner of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier after a “dog bite incident” at Bourne Woods.

Lincolnshire Police put out the appeal on social media although there were no further details on the incident, other than to say it occurred between 1.30pm and 1.40pm on Monday, December 9.

Police news

The dog owner is described as being: a white male, middle aged, well-built, 6.0” in height, with dark hair and wearing a grey coat.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference 19000662452.

Call 101 or email force.contol@lincs.pnn.police.uk.