Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenager who has not been seen since Friday evening (May 25).

Daisy May Burton (17) is missing from her home in Humberside. She has links to Peterborough and is believed to be in the area.

Police have concerns for Daisy’s welfare and ask that if anyone knows where she is, or think they may have seen her, to contact police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information on Daisy’s whereabouts is urged to contact police by calling 101.