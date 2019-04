Police are appealing for help to find a missing man last seen in Peterborough.

Peter Henshaw (36), also known as Peter Myers, from Stamford was last seen at Peterborough Railway Station at 8.30am on 12 April and is believed to have boarded a train heading towards London.

Peter is approximately 5ft 8” tall and is of a slim build.

If you have seen Peter please call police on 101.