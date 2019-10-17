Police appeal to find missing man

Police have issued an appeal to find a man last seen in Spalding.

Lewis Parnham (26) was last seen in the St Paul’s Road area at around 4pm today (Thursdaym Ictober 17).

Lewis Parnham

He is described as white, of large build, 6ft 2ins tall, with blue eyes and facial hair.

He has two distinctive, large tattoos on his neck: one of a large rose and the other which says ‘Wezzy’.

Lewis was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a dark blue hoodie, dark shorts and red trainers.

Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting Incident 312 of October 17.