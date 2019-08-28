Police appeal for youths to own up to damage caused to Stamford in Bloom planter

Police are appealing for a group of youths to own up to damage caused to a Stamford in Bloom planter.

Lincolnshire Police said the group can be seen on CCTV not long before 4am on Bank Holiday Monday.

A damaged planter. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

The force added: “They can be seen on CCTV running and jumping around as if attempting ‘free running’. One lad uses a planter to launch himself off the ground with his foot. It collapses. They all try to put back together the damage planter.

“If you were involved, we encourage you to do the right thing. Come forward, apologise and offer your help to put right this damage in some way.

“In the meantime, CCTV is being recovered and will be published to assist in identifying the people involved.”

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 120 of August 26.