Police appeal for help tracing missing man from March

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing 44-year-old man from March

Geoffrey Allam was last on Monday (6 February) at his home address in the town. He was reported missing by a relative on yesterday (8 February).

Geoffrey is white and described as six foot, thin, with dark hair and unshaven. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey sweatshirt and grey trainers.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging Geoffrey to get in touch to confirm he is ok or to speak to anyone who has seen Geoffrey in recent days.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.