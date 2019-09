Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man thought to be in Stamford.

Richard Moffit, (42), was last seen at the YMCA shop in Rumbold Street in Lincoln on September 8th.

Lincolnshire police said they believed that Richard may be in the Stamford area. He was last seen wearing jogging bottoms, t-shirt and trainers.

If you have seen Richard or know his whereabouts please call police on 101, PID number 105997