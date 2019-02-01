Police appeal following Peterborough sexual assault on Christmas Day

Have your say

Police have released an image of a man they want to trace following a sexual assault on Christmas Day.

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning at an address in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

Do you recognise this man?

The man is described as having a gap in his teeth and longer dreadlocks toward the back of his head which were tied.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to call police on 101 quoting: 35/54606/18 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on: 0800555111 or visit: www.crimestoppers-uk.org