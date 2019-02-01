Police appeal following Peterborough sexual assault on Christmas Day

Police have released an image of a man they want to trace following a sexual assault on Christmas Day.
The incident took place in the early hours of the morning at an address in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.
The man is described as having a gap in his teeth and longer dreadlocks toward the back of his head which were tied.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to call police on 101 quoting: 35/54606/18 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.
Alternatively, you can report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on: 0800555111 or visit: www.crimestoppers-uk.org