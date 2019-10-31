Police appeal after three vehicle crash on A15

Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage following a three vehicle crash on the A15 this morning (Thursday).

The collision near Thurlby was at approximately 9.40am. It involved a BMW X1, a Land Rover Freelander and a Vauxhall Astra.

Police news

Lincolnshire Police said: “An appeal is being made for anyone that may have witnessed the collision take place or seen the vehicles prior to the collision and for anyone with any dash cam footage to come forward.”

Police said there were only minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 111 of October 31, or contact PC Robinson at Bourne Police Station.