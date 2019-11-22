Police appeal after thief steals trees worth hundreds of pounds

Police are appealing for help to identify a man after trees worth hundreds of pounds were stolen.

One Wednesday November 6 at around 8.30am an unknown man driving a silver Mondeo attended a property in Old Fendyke, Sutton St James, and took two potted trees valued at a total of around £500.

The car has a GB sticker on the left hand side of the boot and the number plates had been removed.

The man was wearing a brown hoodie top with grey jogging bottoms and brown shoes.

If anyone recognises the man or the vehicle contact Lincolnshire police in one of the following ways:

By calling 101, ref 108 of November 6

By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - ref 108 of November 6

You can also contact us through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online atcrimestoppers-uk.org