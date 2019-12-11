Police appeal after thefts in Peterborough reported on social media

Police are appealing for information following reports of thefts in Maxey and surrounding areas.

PC Jess Farchica, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are aware of a number of posts on social media relating to thefts in Maxey and Northborough.

“To ensure we are able to conduct an effective investigation and take any required action please report this information to us, including any CCTV footage.”

You can report to police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in action.