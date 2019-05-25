Police appeal after Spalding man reported missing Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police have appealed for information after a man from Spalding was reported missing. Jonathan Odjoma-Yeye is believed to also have links to the Sheffield area. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting 102601. These are the latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court