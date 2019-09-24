Police appeal after public exposure and urination affects Stamford businesses

Businesses in Stamford have been affected by people exposing themselves and urinating in public, Lincolnshire Police has said.

An appeal has been issued to identify three men and a woman relating to incidents from last Saturday and Sunday.

Two of the people Lincolnshire Police want to speak to

Police said: "We have had a series of incidents reported to us. Urinators have affected local businesses in Silver Lane, Stamford. One male has exposed himself whilst two females were walking past."

Anyone with informaiton is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 451 of September 21.